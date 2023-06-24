Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Cairo hotel in Egypt to a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora. After his arrival, PM Narendra Modi was greeted by an Egyptian woman who sang 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' from the film Sholay in order to welcome PM Modi in Cairo. A video of the woman singing the song to welcome PM Modi has also gone viral on social media. Speaking about her experience of welcoming PM Modi, the Egyptian woman identified as Jena said, "It was so good to meet PM Modi". PM Narendra Modi Receives Warm Welcome From Members of Indian Community Outside a Hotel in Cairo (Watch Video).

Egyptian Woman Sings Song To Welcome PM Modi

#WATCH | An Egyptian woman sings 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' to welcome PM Modi in Cairo pic.twitter.com/Ce4WGcSYhc — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

It Was So Good To Meet PM Modi

#WATCH | Jena, an Egyptian woman who enchanted PM Modi with the song 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' from the film Sholay, in Cairo, says, "It was so good to meet PM Modi". pic.twitter.com/drsI661f0s — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

