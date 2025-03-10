Recently, the Allahabad High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against a woman and her lawyer for repeatedly filing false rape and other criminal cases against multiple men. The Allahabad high court said that it was apparent that the woman and her lawyer were working together to file false complaints against several individuals to extract money from them. The court observed while hearing a protection from arrest plea by one of the people accused of such offences. The bench of Justices Brij Raj Singh and Vivek Chaudhary said, "Considering the seriousness of the allegations with regard to the lodging of large number of criminal complaints by the victim/ informant Pooja Rawat through her counsel Shri Parmanand Gupta against large number of persons, of similar nature, we feel it appropriate to direct the CBI to enquire into the matter and submit its report." The incident came to light when the petitioners approached the high court seeking to quash a first information report (FIR) dated January 30, which was filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act. The petitioners also requested protection from arrest, coercive action, or any inquiry against them. ‘Marry Survivor in 3 Months’: Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Rape Accused on Condition of ‘Marrying Victim’.

HC Orders CBI Probe Over Filing of False Rape Case

Allahabad High Court orders CBI probe against woman and lawyer for filing false rape, other cases Court said that the woman and her lawyer were working together to file false complaints against several individuals to extract money from them. Read here: https://t.co/QB4MfjedBC pic.twitter.com/3md9pImV8H — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) March 10, 2025

