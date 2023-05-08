Delhi Police barricades placed at wrestlers' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar were welded together after farmers broke through them today to join protesting wrestlers on May 6. The farmers who wanted to join the ongoing protest demanded action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP, over allegations of sexual harassment. Wrestlers' Protest: Farmers Break Through Delhi Police Barricades to Join Protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar (Watch Video).

Wrestlers Protest:

#WATCH | Delhi Police barricades placed at wrestlers' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar being welded together after farmers broke through them today to join protesting wrestlers pic.twitter.com/eMLUjDqcCd — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

