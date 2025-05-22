Two Israeli embassy employees, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were shot dead in a terror attack near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night, May 21. "The couple that was gunned down in tonight in the name of free Palestine is a couple that was about to be engaged. The young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing," Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter said. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago, allegedly approached the couple wearing a keffiyeh, opened fire, and then attempted to blend in with bystanders by removing the head covering. Rodriguez, known for his involvement in socialist and progressive activism, was arrested at the scene. As officers detained him, he reportedly shouted, “Free, free Palestine!” Who Is Elias Rodriguez? Here's What We Know About the Suspect Who Shouted ‘Free Palestine’ and Killed 2 Israeli Embassy Employees Near Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC.

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim Killed in Washington DC Capital Jewish Museum

Yaron and Sarah were our friends and colleagues. They were in the prime of their lives. This evening, a terrorist shot and killed them as they exited an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in DC. The entire embassy staff is heartbroken and devastated by their murder. No words… pic.twitter.com/2HytKDp8Fr — Embassy of Israel to the USA (@IsraelinUSA) May 22, 2025

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim Were About To Be Engaged

Israeli Amb. Yechiel Leiter says the Israelis murdered were a young couple. "The couple that was gunned down in tonight in the name of free Palestine is a couple that was about to be engaged. The young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing." pic.twitter.com/AolvLgWG1p — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) May 22, 2025

