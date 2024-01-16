A man has been arrested in Punjab's Phagwara for killing a youth at the Shri Choura Khooh Sahib gurdwara over suspicions of sacrilege. The youngster was allegedly killed by a Nihang Sikh on Tuesday morning, January 16. The accused later uploaded a video and took full responsibility of the crime. Senior police officials swiftly responded to the scene with a team. Speaking about the incident SSP Kapurthala, Vatsala Gupta said, "The body of the victim was recovered and a man has been arrested". Police have also filed a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the incident and further investigation is underway. Punjab Horror: Nihang Sikh Kills Youth at Gurudwara Shri Choura Khooh Sahib in Phagwara Over Alleged Sacrilege.

#WATCH | Punjab | SSP Kapurthala, Vatsala Gupta says, "...FIR has been registered after verifying everything. One man has been arrested and the body has been recovered...We can't give you all the details, we are verifying everything..." https://t.co/pJiDzxdH2q pic.twitter.com/21lZFjmxpp — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

