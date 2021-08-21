Zydus Cadila's 3-dose COVID-19 vaccine is approved for adults and adolescents above the age of 12.

ZYCOV-D is a three-dose vaccine given on day zero, day 28th and then on the 56th day.

ZYCOV-D is a three-dose vaccine given on day zero, day 28th and then on the 56th day. This vaccine is approved for adults and adolescents above the age of 12: Dr Sharvil Patel, MD, Zydus Group pic.twitter.com/zyZIFZA8Sf — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)