Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has threatened to walk out of the Patna opposition meet if Congress does not assures support against the Centre’s ordinance in the meeting, sources in the party said. Earlier, AAP had written to non-BJP leaders of several states urging them to hold a discussion on the Centre's ordinance bill at the Centre. Arvind Kejriwal-led party has managed to get the support of several key leaders such as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Uddhav Thackeray, and Bihar's Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav, among others. Arvind Kejriwal Writes to Opposition Parties to Discuss Centre's Services Ordinance For Delhi at June 23 Meeting in Patna.

AAP Gives Ultimatum to Congress

If Congress won’t assure support against Centre’s ordinance in the Patna opposition meet, then Aam Aadmi Party to walk out of the meeting: AAP sources — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

