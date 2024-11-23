Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Amit Thackeray has taken an early lead from the Mahim assembly seat as the votes for Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 are being counted. Early trends showed that Shiv Sena candidate and current MLA Sada Sarvankar and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mahesh Sawant trailed behind Amit Thackeray. Maharashtra voted for 288 seats in a single phase on November 20. The Election Commission began the counting of votes at 8 am on November 23 for Maharashtra and the result will be declared later in the day. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024 Live News Updates: BJP-Led MahaYuti Races Ahead of MVA in Initial Trends, Check Party-Wise Seat Numbers.

Amit Thackeray Takes Early Lead From Mahim

Maharashtra Trends (100/288)- BJP+ : 54 MVA : 43 OTH : 7 BJP's Kalidas Kolambarkar leading from Wadala. MNS's Amit Thackeray leading from Mahim. BJP candidate Manisha Chaudhary leading from Dahisar. BJP backed Ravi Rana leading from Badnera.#MaharashtraElectionResults — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) November 23, 2024

