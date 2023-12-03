The counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana Assembly Election 2023 began on December 3. The stage is set for a nail-biting showdown in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana as the clock ticks down to the highly anticipated assembly election results. Exit polls have sent mixed signals, with many placing the BJP ahead in this crucial battleground. Assembly Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: Who Will Win Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh Elections? Counting of Votes Begins.

Assembly Election 2023:

Counting of votes for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana Assembly elections begins. pic.twitter.com/Raj87zBuaI — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)