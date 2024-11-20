Axis My India has predicted a lead by the JMM-led INDIA bloc with a share of 53 seats in the Jharkhand exit poll results in 2024. BJP-led NDA alliance is poised to win 25 seats, as per the Axis My India exit poll for Jharkhand. There are a total of 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly, and the majority mark is 41. Scroll down to check the party-wise Jharkhand exit poll results by Axis My India. Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2024: Matrize Survey Predicts Return of BJP-Led NDA in Jharkhand, Check Party-Wise Seat Numbers Here.

Axis My India Exit Poll 2024 for Jharkhand - Palamu Region

Axis My India Exit Poll 2024 for Jharkhand - Kolhan Region

Axis My India Exit Poll 2024 for Jharkhand - South Chotanagpur Region

Axis My India Exit Poll 2024 for Jharkhand - Santhal Pargana Region

Axis My India Exit Poll 2024 for Jharkhand - North Chotanagpur Region

