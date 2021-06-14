Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Ayodhya Ram Mandir alleged land scam. During the press conference on Monday, Sisodia alleged financial corruption worth crores of rupees in the purchase of a piece of land for the temple project.

Sisodia made several revelations saying that the land for building the Ram Mandir was purchased by two businessmen named Sultan Ansari and Ravi Mohan Tiwari. The land was purchased from Kusum Pathak and Harish Pathak for Rs 2 crore. Sisodia revealed that in just 5 minutes, the same land was sold by Ansari and Tiwari to the trust set up for building Ram Mandir for a whopping Rs 18.5 crore.

Here's the Video of Manish Sisodia's press conference:

Addressing an important press conference | Live. https://t.co/JjFKKs2LiY — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 14, 2021

