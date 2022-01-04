Kolkata, January 4: TMC leader Babul Supriyo on Tuesday tweeted saying that he, his family, and staff had tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was concerned about the 'superhigh' priced Rs 61,000 'cocktail jab' that was needed on SOS basis for the terminally ill patients and his father also needed one. "Me, my wife, Dad, multiple staff, hv all tested positive, but my concern is the superhigh Rs.61000/- price of the Cocktail jab that needs to be given SOS to seriously ill #COVID19 patients•Dad who is 84, needed the jab SOS & I hv to buy it on-the-spot• Hw can the EWS afford it?" tweeted Supriyo.

Me, my wife, Dad, multiple staff, hv all tested positive, but my concern is the superhigh Rs.61000/- price of the Cocktail jab that needs to be given SOS to seriously ill #COVID19 patients•Dad who is 84, needed the jab SOS & I hv to buy it on-the-spot• Hw can the EWS afford it? — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 4, 2022

Since even the fully vaccinated are not immune fresh infections, Govt must act quickly to make this jab available in Govt hospitals simultaneously along with the ongoing vaccination drive• Vaccination is must but the cocktail is the need of the hour @mansukhmandviya @AmitShah — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 4, 2022

