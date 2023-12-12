The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, December 12, picked first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as Rajasthan's new chief minister. Speaking about Bhajanlal Sharma's being elected as new Chief Minister, BJP leader Dr Kirodi Lal Meena said, "I had already said that it will be a surprising decision like it was in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Bhajanlal Sharma has been named the new CM of Rajasthan." He also said there will be two deputy CMs - Diya Kumari and Prem Bairwa. Bhajanlal Sharma To Be New Rajasthan CM: BJP Picks First-Time MLA From Sanganer for Chief Minister's Post.

Rajasthan to Have Two New Deputy CMs

VIDEO | "I had already said that it will be a surprising decision like it was in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Bhajanlal Sharma has been named the new CM of Rajasthan. Meanwhile, two deputy CMs have been named - Diya Kumari and Prem Bairwa," says BJP leader @DrKirodilalBJP. pic.twitter.com/qsw24fNqsE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 12, 2023

