Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu took oath as new Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday, December 7. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. The swearing-in ceremony took place at LB stadium in Hyderabad. Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and several other leaders attended the oath-taking ceremony. Revanth Reddy Swearing-In Ceremony: Congress Leader Takes Oath as New Telangana CM (Watch Video).

Bhatti Vikramarka Takes Oath as New Telangana Deputy CM:

Bhatti Vikramarka takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, at Hyderabad's LB Stadium. pic.twitter.com/TZgKWRA6ng — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

#WATCH | Bhatti Vikramarka takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, at Hyderabad's LB Stadium. pic.twitter.com/KDgIJFdlaW — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)