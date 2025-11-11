The exit poll results for the recently concluded Bihar assembly elections 2025 are out. According to Times Now JVC Exit Poll, out of 243 seats in Bihar, the NDA is predicted to win 135-150, followed by the Mahagathbandhan with 88-103 seats. The Times Now JVC Exit Poll has also predicted three to seven seats for others. The assembly elections in Bihar were held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The official results will be announced on November 14. Bihar IANS-Matrize Exit Poll Results 2025: NDA Projected to Win Majority With 147-167 Seats, Mahagathbandhan Trails With 70-90 Seats.

Times Now JVC Exit Poll Predicts 135 to 150 Seats for NDA in Bihar Elections

Bihar Exit Polls | As per the Exit Polls by ET, out of 243 seats, NDA is predicted to get 135-150, the Mahagathbandhan to get 88-103, and others may get 3-7 seats pic.twitter.com/CP90xEVibv — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)