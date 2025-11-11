The IANS-Matrize Exit Poll for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 projects a clear edge for the NDA, which is expected to secure 147 to 167 seats in the 243-member House, while the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) led by Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD and the Congress is likely to win 70 to 90 seats. The poll suggests that Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), in alliance with the BJP, will retain a strong presence, consolidating the NDA’s dominance in the state. Smaller parties like Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM may secure 2 to 3 seats, while Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party could manage up to 2. Voting for the two-phase election took place on November 6 and 11, with counting scheduled for November 14. The results will decide whether Nitish Kumar continues his rule or Tejashwi Yadav mounts a comeback for the opposition bloc. Bihar Exit Polls Results Live Streaming on ABP News: Who Will Win Bihar Assembly Elections 2025? Watch Seat-Wise Exit Poll Predictions by Matrize IANS.

Bihar IANS-Matrize Exit Poll Results 2025:

