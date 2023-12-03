The counting of votes for the Telangana assembly election 2023 is underway. As per the early trends, Congress is leading on 47 seats, while the BRS is leading on 26 seats. Amid all this, a viral video on social media shows celebrations at the Telangana Congress office in Hyderabad as party workers celebrate the early lead. The Congress leaders were also seen chanting "Bye-bye KCR". Telangana Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: Congress Extends Lead to 64 Seats; BRS Ahead in 42, AIMIM 7.

Celebrations at Telangana Congress office in Hyderabad

#WATCH | Celebrations at Telangana Congress office in Hyderabad as early trends show lead on 47 seats for the party; party cadre chant "Bye. bye KCR" BRS leading on 26 seats in early trends, as per ECI. pic.twitter.com/vyhCSqifJH — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

