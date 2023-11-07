Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Groom Reaches Polling Station in Naxal-Affected Narayanpur To Cast His Vote (Watch Video)

The viral clip shows the groom arriving at the polling station in the Naxal-affected Narayanpur to vote with his parents. Meanwhile, 59.19 percent voters exercised their franchise in Chhattisgarh in the first phase of polling in 20 assembly seats in the state till 3 pm.

Polling for the Vidhan Sabha polls in Chhattisgarh is underway. Amid all this, a video of a groom reaching a polling station in the Naxal-affected Narayanpur to cast his vote is going viral on social media. The viral clip shows the groom arriving at the polling station in the Naxal-affected Narayanpur to vote with his parents. Meanwhile, 59.19 percent voters exercised their franchise in Chhattisgarh in the first phase of polling in 20 assembly seats in the state till 3 pm. Assembly Elections Voter Turnout Till 3 PM: Mizoram Sees 69.86% Polling, Chhattisgarh Registers 59.19% Voter Turnout for 20 Seats.

Groom Casts Vote in Narayanpur

