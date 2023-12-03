Congress leader Kamal Nath is leading from the Chhindwara seat in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023, the early trends show. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu is in the fray against Kamal Nath. The counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 is underway. Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results Constituency-Wise Winners List: Seat-Wise Names of Winning Candidates of BJP, Congress and Other Parties in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Chhindwara Election 2023 Results:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)