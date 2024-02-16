The Indian Youth Congress on Friday, February 16, held protest outside Delhi's IYC office over the freezing of bank accounts by the BJP government ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Congress supporters held placards of PM Modi and James Bond in a single frame and shouted slogans. The Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge earlier asserted that all bank accounts belonging to the party have been frozen by the Income Tax department. Kharge also warned of a large-scale protest if the frozen bank accounts are not restored. Bank Accounts of Congress, Youth Congress Frozen Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Claims Ajay Maken (Watch Video).

'We Will Hit The Streets To Fight Injustice', Says Kharge:

सत्ता के नशे में चूर, मोदी सरकार ने लोक सभा चुनाव के ठीक पहले देश की सबसे बड़ी विपक्षी पार्टी - भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस - के Accounts Frozen कर दिए है। ये लोकतंत्र पर गहरा आघात है। भाजपा ने जो असंवैधानिक धन इकट्ठा किया है, उसका इस्तेमाल वे चुनाव में करेंगे, लेकिन हमने… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) February 16, 2024

Congress Youth Wing Stage Protest:

#WATCH | Indian Youth Congress holds protest against BJP Government for the freezing of bank accounts of Congress party and over electoral bonds, outside IYC office in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/9P9QgMM2zL — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

