Looking for the Delhi election 2025 date? The Election Commission of India (ECI) is holding a press conference today, January 7, to announce schedule for the Delhi assembly elections 2025. From polling day to Delhi election result date, the schedule will have all details about the assembly polls. The ECI is hosting a live streaming of its press conference about the Delhi assembly election schedule on its YouTube channel. Watch the live streaming below and catch the announcement of Delhi assembly election 2025 date in real time. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Know 2020 Polling Date, Results and Current Political Scenario Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Election Commission Press Conference Live Streaming on Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Date and Schedule

