The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election begun at 8 am today that will decide the fate of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress who are contesting against each other. BJP is currently ahead with win in 14 seats while AAP has bagged 13 seats. The congress party has won 2 seats while one independent candidate has won. Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Ward-Wise Winners List: Names Of Winning Candidates of BJP, AAP and Congress in Municipal Corporation Polls

Check Tweet:

MCD Results (30/250) BJP : 14 AAP : 13 INC : 2 IND : 1 AAP is winning Muslim dominated wards. Overall Trends - BJP : 105 | AAP : 130 | INC : 12 | OTH : 3 | #MCDElections2022 — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) December 7, 2022

