In a discussion on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah pointed out that prominent figures including Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Rajaji, Rajendra Prasad, and Dr Ambedkar had expressed opposition to granting Delhi the status of a full state. The remarks were made as part of the debate over the Delhi Ordinance Bill, highlighting significant leaders' stances on the matter. Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: Delhi Services Bill To Be Introduced in Lok Sabha Today, Could Trigger Fresh Fireworks Amid Ongoing Logjam Over Manipur Situation.

Amit Shah Highlights Historical Opposition to Delhi State Status

