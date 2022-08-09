Amid the ongoing political crisis in Bihar, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore said that he doesn't want to make a comment on the political situation in Bihar. He further said that BJP never initiated anything that may stir up a controversy or create a situation of uncertainty among them. "JD will make a decision but BJP definitely wants Nitish Kumar to continue as CM," Kishore said.

