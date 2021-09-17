Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71 on Friday. On the occasion of his birthday, people poured in their wishes and greeting for the Prime Minister. Modi was born on September 17, 1950 in Gujarat's Vadnagar. He rose to the ranks of prominent politicians in India during this tenure as the Gujarat Chief Minister. After serving the state for over a decade, PM Modi ventured into the national level politics with 2014 Lok Sabha Elections. After winning the polls, Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014. In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, once again BJP-led NDA formed the government at centre with Modi reprising his role as the Prime Minister of India.

On his 71st birthday, various politicians have extended their wishes and greeting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read Tweets Here:

President Ram Nath Kovind's Birthday Wishes to Narendra Modi:

भारत के प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। मेरी शुभेच्‍छा है कि आप स्‍वस्‍थ रहें और दीर्घायु प्राप्‍त कर ‘अहर्निशं सेवामहे’ की अपनी सर्वविदित भावना के साथ राष्‍ट्र सेवा का कार्य करते रहें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2021

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Extends His Wishes :

Smriti Irani Greets PM Modi On His Birthday:

प्रतिबद्धता और शुचिता की प्रतिमूर्ति, व जनकल्याण के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित करने वाले देश के यशस्वी PM @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आपके नेतृत्व में देश निरंतर प्रगति की ओर अग्रसर है। आपकी दीर्घायु व उत्तम स्वास्थ्य के लिए प्रार्थना करती हूँ। #HappyBdayModiji — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 17, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Extends His Wishes:

भारत के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। अपने निर्णय लेने की क्षमता, कल्पनाशीलता और दूरदृष्टि के लिए विख्यात मोदीजी ने भारत को एक ‘आत्मनिर्भर भारत’ का स्वरूप देने का जो संकल्प लिया है, वह उनके विज़न और प्रबल इच्छाशक्ति का प्रतीक है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 17, 2021

