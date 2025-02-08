AAP candidate Manish Sisodia has conceded defeat in the Jangpura Assembly Election 2025, congratulating BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah on his victory. Speaking at the counting centre, Sisodia said, "We fought well and received support from the people, but I lost by 600 votes. I congratulate the winning candidate and hope he will work for the constituency." By 12:41 PM, Sisodia had secured 34,060 votes, while Marwah overtook him with 34,632 votes. The BJP candidate’s win marks a significant shift in Jangpura. Jangpura Assembly Election Result 2025: Manish Sisodia Takes Lead Over BJP’s Tarvinder Singh As AAP Gains Momentum.

Manish Sisodia Concedes Defeat

#WATCH | AAP candidate from Jangpura constituency, Manish Sisodia concedes defeat, says, "Party workers fought well; we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lose by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency." https://t.co/szW8leInSp pic.twitter.com/B1VVvsbfNI — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

