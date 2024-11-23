Who will win the Jharkhand assembly election 2024? Counting of votes for the Jharkhand assembly election result 2024 begins today, November 23, following a 2-phase election held on November 13 and 20. Readers can watch streaming of India Today's news coverage on the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha elections results on their YouTube channel. Multiple exit polls predicted a return of the BJP-led NDA in Jharkhand. However, exit poll conducted by Axis My India predicted a landslide victory for the JMM-led INDIA bloc. Who will win the Jharkhand election? Watch the Jharkhand election result live streaming on India Today to know all about initial trends, winners' list and party-wise seat numbers. Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Streaming on India Today: Watch Latest News Updates on Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Elections Results, Initial Trends, Winning Candidates and Party-Wise Seat Numbers.

Jharkhand Election Result 2024 Live Streaming on India Today

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)