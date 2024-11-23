Counting of votes for the Maharashtra assembly elections results 2024 is set to commence today, November 23. A single-phase election was held in Maharashtra on November 20 for a;; 288 assembly seats. India Today will live-stream the Maharashtra election result 2024 on its YouTube channel. Multiple exit polls predicted a victory for the ruling MahaYuti of BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP. Three polls, however, suggested a hung assembly. Watch the Maharashtra election result 2024 live streaming on India Today and catch live news updates on trends, winning candidates and party-wise seat numbers below. Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Streaming on India Today: Watch Latest News Updates on Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Elections Results, Initial Trends, Winning Candidates and Party-Wise Seat Numbers.

