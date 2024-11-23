The results of the Jharkhand assembly elections 2024 will be declared today, November 23. The 81-member Jharkhand assembly went to poll in two phases - first phase on November 13 and second phase on November 23. As the counting of votes begins shortly, one can watch the Jharkhand election result live streaming on YouTube channel of ABP News. Who will form the government in Jharkhand, JMM-led INDIA bloc or BJP-led NDA? Watch the Jharkhand assembly elections results 2024 live streaming on ABP News below and get live news updates on initial trends, winning/losing candidates and party-wise seat numbers. Maharashtra Election Result 2024 Live Streaming on ABP News: Watch Latest News Updates on Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results, Initial Trends, Winning Candidates and Party-Wise Seat Numbers.

Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Streaming on ABP News

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)