The Election Commission is set to announce the Maharashtra election result 2024 today, November 23. The 288-member legislative assembly of Maharashtra went to poll in a single phase on November 20. ABP News is hosting live streaming of its coverage on the Maharashtra assembly elections results 2024 on its YouTube channel. The recently concluded poll saw a direct fit between the ruling MahaYuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. It is to be seen which alliance manages to win Maharashtra and rule the state for the next five years. Watch the Maharashtra election result 2024 live streaming on ABP News and catch live news updates on initial trends, winning candidates and party-wise seat numbers below. Jharkhand Election Result 2024 Live Streaming on ABP News: Watch Latest News Updates on Jharkhand Assembly Elections Results, Initial Trends, Winning Candidates and Party-Wise Seat Numbers.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Streaming on ABP News

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)