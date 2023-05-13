NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India will be live streaming the Karnataka election result 2023. After voting on May 10 and exit poll results, all eyes are on the official Karnataka election results today. Exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the Congress in the state, which is predicted to win more than 110 seats. However, the Former Karnataka Chief Minister and HD Kumaraswamy-led JDS party will be the 'King Maker' for both BJP and Congress. The Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 are being held by the Election Commission of India and on 10th May 2023, Polling has been conducted in which 65.69% of Voters cast their votes. There are 224 seats, of which 112 seats are required to form the government. Watch the Karnataka election result live streaming on NDTV. Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 at results.eci.gov.in: How to Check Constituency-Wise and Party-Wise Vidhan Sabha Results on ECI Website.

Karnataka Election Result Live Streaming on NDTV:

