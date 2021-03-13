BJP Will Contest 115 Seats in The Kerala Assembly Elections 2021:

BJP will fight on 115 seats & our partners will contest on rest of 25 seats in Kerala. We submitted our proposal & expect (the list to come out) tomorrow morning. We have recommended candidature of E Sreedharan: Kerala BJP president K Surendran after meeting with BJP CEC in Delhi pic.twitter.com/NT4HVCRRiw — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2021

