Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: Like Judas Betrayed Jesus Christ, LDF Betrayed Kerala for Few Pieces of Gold, Says PM Narendra Modi in Palakkad

#WATCH | In Kerala's Palakkad, PM Modi says, "Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver. LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold." pic.twitter.com/9C675xtzw3 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

