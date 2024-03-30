The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, March 30 announced the names of party leaders included in Election Manifesto Committee. According to the list, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead the BJP's manifesto committee for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Other notable members include Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Dharmendra Pradhan, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Smriti Irani. The committee was formed by BJP president JP Nadda. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Address Poll Rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on March 31, RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary To Be Present.

Election Manifesto Committee Full List:

Union Minister Rajnath Singh to head BJP's manifesto committee for Lok Sabha polls. pic.twitter.com/JYVW7e33Xa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 30, 2024

