Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, April 10 launched a scathing attack on INDIA Bloc parties during his campaign in Mettupalayam, Tamil Nadu. He accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of engaging in family politics akin to the Congress party, by deceiving the people of the country. "Family parties like DMK and Congress have only one agenda, remain in the government by lying", PM Modi said during his address at a public rally. He also slammed the opposition for prioritising their sons and daughters over others, unprivileged section of the society. "These family parties think that apart from their sons and daughters, no poor or tribal can hold a high position. But BJP made a tribal woman the President of India for the first time and even at that time the INDI alliance people strongly opposed this", he further added. PM Modi in Veshti: Clad in Traditional Attire, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Campaigns in Vellore for 'Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar' (Watch Videos).

PM Modi Slams INDIA Bloc:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Addressing a public rally in Mettupalayam, Coimbatore, PM Narendra Modi says, "Family parties like DMK and Congress have only one agenda, remain in the government by lying. Congress gave the slogan of eradicating poverty for so many decades, but poverty was… pic.twitter.com/j9NGtXZyRl — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2024

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Addressing a public rally in Mettupalayam, Coimbatore, PM Narendra Modi says, "These family parties think that apart from their sons and daughters, no poor or tribal can hold a high position. But BJP made a tribal woman the President of India for the first… pic.twitter.com/ft4bGrwW1U — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)