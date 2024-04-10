Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned up in veshti for the second consecutive day on Wednesday while campaigning for NDA candidates in Tamil Nadu and wished people of the state advance New Year greetings while emphasising the historical significance of Vellore in shaping the future of the state.

Addressing a public rally in Vellore, PM Modi said, "...Our New Year is starting from 14th April. I wish you all a very very Happy New Year" and said he is confident that the coming year will further strengthen the journey of Tamil Nadu's development.

Begining his speech with a 'vanakam' to Tamil brothers and sisters, PM Modi sought forgiveness for being unable to speak in the Tamil language.

"...At the United Nations, I try to speak in Tamil language so that the whole world knows that our Tamil is the oldest language in the world..." the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister, who is the MP from Varanasi said, "As MP of Kashi, I have come to invite you to make Kashi Tamil Sangam more glorious. Secondly, I was born in Gujarat and many families from Gujarat live here too. As a Gujarati, I invite you to the Saurashtra Tamil Sangam."

He lashed out at the DMK-led by Chief Minster MK Stalin and accused the party of being 'anti-Tamil'. He accused the ruling Dravidan party in the state alleging it kept the state "trapped" in old thinking and politics.

"DMK wants to keep Tamil Nadu trapped in old thinking, old politics, the whole DMK has become a company of a family. Due to DMK's family politics, the youth of Tamil Nadu are not getting a chance to move ahead. There are three main criteria to contest elections from DMK and move ahead in DMK. Three main criteria are---family politics, corruption and anti-Tamil culture," the PM said.

PM Modi said that India is emerging as a power in the world, Tamil Nadu has played a big role in this.

"Tamil Nadu has made a huge contribution in taking India forward in the space sector. Tamil Nadu's hard work has played a vital role in taking India forward in manufacturing. I am confident that the Defence Corridor being built in Tamil Nadu will take this state to new heights," the PM added.

In his campaign ten days ahead of polling for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the PM drummed up support for two partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)--Pattali Makkal Kachi's Dharmapuri candidate Soumya Anbumani as well as the New Justice Party's Vellore candidate AC Shanmugam, who is contesting on the BJP symbol.

He also said that the NDA is recieving great support in Tamil Nadu.

"Those who are sitting in Delhi may not know that the land of Vellore, the land of Tamil Nadu is going to make a new history. BJP and NDA are getting immense public support in Tamil Nadu. The whole of Tamil Nadu is saying 'Ek baar phir Modi Sarkar," the PM said.

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. In 2019, the DMK-led alliance swept the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, winning 38 of the 39 seats.

BJP, which is contesting 23 seats, will go into the polls with nine other partners; including the Pattali Makkal Katchi on 10 seats, Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) on 3 seats, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK leader O Pannerselvam, who is contesting as an Independent; Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMU), headed by TTV Dhinakaran, on 2 seats, and the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, Puthiya Needhi Katchi and Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam on one seat each. The latter three parties are contesting under BJP's banner.

DMK, which is contesting 22 seats, leads an eight-party alliance that includes the Congress, which is contesting 9 seats; the CPI(M) and the CPI that are contesting 2 seats each; the Indian Muslim League, which has fielded a lone candidate; the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, which is contesting 2 seats, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which has fielded a lone candidate; and the Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK), whose candidate will contest on the DMK symbol.

AIADMK, which is leading an alliance of four parties in the Lok Sabha, will contest 34 seats while its partners Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam will contest 5, the Puthiya Tamilagam and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) one each. However, the latter two parties will contest the polls on the AIADMK symbol. (ANI)

