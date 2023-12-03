The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 is underway. As per initial trends by the election commission, BJP is leading on 73 seats, while the Congress on 28 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha polls. Amid all this, Union Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived at the residence of incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: Close Contest Continues Between Congress and BJP in MP Vidhan Sabha Polls.

BJP Takes Early Lead in MP

In initial trends, BJP leading on 73 seats, Congress on 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/ESwsSQqkwy — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

Jyotiraditya Scindia Arrives at Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Residence

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Union Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia arrives at the residence of incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in Bhopal. As per the latest official EC trends, BJP is leading on 73 seats and Congress on 28 in the state. pic.twitter.com/q9beNm7ybh — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

