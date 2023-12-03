The Madhya Pradesh election results 2023 will be declared today, December 3. Voting took place on 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh on November 17, and 76.22% of votes were cast in this election. India Today will broadcast the live streaming of the Madhya Pradesh election results 2023 on its YouTube channel. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll results for Madhya Pradesh predicted that BJP will retain the state with 140-162 seats. On the other hand, Congress would fail to make a comeback after 2018 and only get 68-90 seats, predicted the exit poll. Watch the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023 results live streaming on India Today below. Assembly Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: Stage Set for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Polls Result.

