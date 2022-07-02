Shiv Sena leader and Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu on Saturday issued a whip and asked all its members to remain present in the house and vote in favour of Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker's election. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has fielded Sena MLA Rajan Salvi against BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar for the post of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker.

Check tweet:

