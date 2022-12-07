The MCD Elections 2022 results will be announced today from 8 am onwards. The MCD Elections in Delhi witnessed a two-way battle between the ruling party and the AAP. The BJP and AAP contested all 250 seats of the Delhi municipal polls. On the other hand, the Congress party fielded candidates only on 247 seats. Delhi went to poll on December 4 for the municipal corporation elections. In 2017, BJP won 181 of 270 seats while the AAP and Congress won 48 and 27 seats respectively. MCD Election Results 2022 Live Streaming on ABP News: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes for Delhi Municipal Corporation Polls.

MCD Election Results 2022 Live Streaming on India TV:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)