The MCD election results 2022 will be declared today. ABP News is hosting live streaming of the MCD election results 2022 on its YouTube channel. Polling to elect councilors of the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi was held on December 4. The MCD is governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2007. The party is trying to retain powers, whereas the Aam Aadmi Party, which has a majority in the Delhi Assembly, is looking to make inroads in the first municipal election in the capital after the delimitation of wards. The Congress is also trying hard to win the MCD election 2022. Watch the MCD election results 2022 live streaming on ABP News' YouTube channel below. Exit Poll Results of MCD Elections 2022: AAP Landslide in Delhi Municipal Corporation Polls, BJP A Distant Second, Say Surveys.

MCD Election Results 2022: Watch Live Streaming on ABP News

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)