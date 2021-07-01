Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was hospitalised on Wednesday afternoon after he complained of uneasiness.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital after he complained of uneasiness: Family Sources (File photo) pic.twitter.com/iz1iMEbWCo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 1, 2021

