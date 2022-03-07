Punjab exit poll results predicted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would win the most seats in the state. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's party winning anywhere between 76 and 90 seats in India Today-Axis My India prediction, 51 to 61 according to ABP C-Voter prediction, 60-84 in Jan Ki Baat India News prediction and 100 of News 24 Today's Chanakya.

Punjab – 117 Total Seats:

Exit Poll AAP Congress SAD India Today-Axis My India 76-90 19-31 7-11 ABP C-Voter 51-61 22-28 20-26 Jan Ki Baat India News 60-84 18-31 12-19 News 24 Today’s Chanakya 100 10 6

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)