Ahead of the opposition parties' meeting in Bengaluru, Congress leader Eshwar Khandre said the "Mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance of opposition parties) will win the Lok Sabha Election 2024 and Rahul Gandhi will become Prime Minister of India. Eshwar Khandre also said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be "wiped out" of the country. "The manner in which BJP was wiped out of Karnataka, in the upcoming Lok Sabha election they will be similarly wiped out of the country. Mahagathbandhan will win and Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister," Khandre told ANI. Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru: Leaders to Discuss EVM Machines and Lok Sabha Seat Sharing, Says Uddhav Sena Leader Sanjay Raut.

Rahul Gandhi Will Become PM in 2024, Says Congress Leader

#WATCH | On Opposition meeting, Karnataka minister and Congress leader Eshwar Khandre says, "...The manner in which BJP was wiped out of Karnataka, in the upcoming Lok Sabha election they will be similarly wiped out of the country. Mahagathbandhan will win and Rahul Gandhi will… pic.twitter.com/QWtXPW2z8h — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)