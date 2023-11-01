Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Diya Kumari on Wednesday, November 1, filed her nomination from the Vidhyadhar Nagar seat for Rajasthan Assembly elections. It must be noted that the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25. The counting of votes will take place on December 3, along with those of Mizoram, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhatisgarh Vidhan Sabha polls. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Files Nomination From Tonk Constituency (Watch Video).

Diya Kumari Files Nomination in Jaipur

VIDEO | BJP candidate Diya Kumari files nomination from Vidhyadhar Nagar seat for Rajasthan Assembly elections.#RajasthanAssemblyElection2023 #AssemblyElectionsWithPTI pic.twitter.com/lQaHJuOXRt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 1, 2023

Diya Kumari Files Nomination

#WATCH | BJP candidate from Rajasthan's Vidhyadhar Nagar, Diya Kumari files nomination in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/Lr5viKmqvV — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2023

