Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live Streaming on Aaj Tak: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes for Vidhan Sabha Polls

The Rajasthan election results 2023 will be declared today, December 3. Of 200 seats of Rajasthan assembly, 199 went to polls in a single phase on November 25. While some exit polls gave an edge to the ruling Congress, others said the BJP has more advantage. Aaj Tak is hosting a live streaming on the Rajasthan election 2023 results. You can watch the Rajasthan assembly elections results 2023 live streaming on Aaj Tak news channel below and catch live news updates on the counting of votes. Assembly Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: Stage Set for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Polls Result.

Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live Streaming on Aaj Tak:

Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Elections Results Live Streaming on Aaj Tak:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)