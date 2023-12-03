Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live Streaming on Aaj Tak: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes for Vidhan Sabha Polls

You can watch the Rajasthan assembly elections results 2023 live streaming on Aaj Tak news channel below and catch live news updates on the counting of votes.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 03, 2023 07:28 AM IST

The Rajasthan election results 2023 will be declared today, December 3. Of 200 seats of Rajasthan assembly, 199 went to polls in a single phase on November 25. While some exit polls gave an edge to the ruling Congress, others said the BJP has more advantage. Aaj Tak is hosting a live streaming on the Rajasthan election 2023 results. You can watch the Rajasthan assembly elections results 2023 live streaming on Aaj Tak news channel below and catch live news updates on the counting of votes. Assembly Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: Stage Set for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Polls Result.

Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live Streaming on Aaj Tak:

Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Elections Results Live Streaming on Aaj Tak:

