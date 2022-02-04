Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi shared a video on Twitter on Thursday, showing what happened when her cavalcade crossed Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal's cavalcade in UP while campaigning for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. It was bonhomie on display as the former allies crossed paths. Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary were seen greeting each other as the crowds around them cheered on. Here's how Gandhi and Yadav took to Twitter to share glimpses from the same. UP Polls: Priyanka, Akhilesh Greet Each Other as Both Cross Paths in Bulandshahr.

Akhilesh Yadav Says 'Dua Salaam'

Priyanka Gandhi Says 'Ram Ram'

