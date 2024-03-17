Two members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Ranjith Reddy and Danam Nagender joined the Congress party in Telangana just a few weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The two BRS leaders joined the Congress in presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday, March 17 in Hyderabad. Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, BRS MLA Danam Nagender switched sides hours after tendering their resignations. Suresh Pachouri Joins BJP: Former Union Minister Along With Other Congress Leaders Joins BJP (Watch Video).

Ranjith Reddy, Danam Nagender Join Congress:

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Chevella BRS MP Ranjith Reddy, and Khairatabad BRS MLA Danam Nagender joined Congress in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. pic.twitter.com/xvGKbRWHCR — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)