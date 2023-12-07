The Congress is all set to form its government in Telangana today. A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to start at 1:04 pm at LB stadium in Hyderabad. Congress leader Revanth Reddy will take oath as new Telangana Chief Minister. At least 11 ministers are also likely to take oath along with Revanth Reddy. The Congress has shared a live streaming video for the swearing-in ceremony on its YouTube channel. Watch the Telangana government formation and Revanth Reddy's swearing-in ceremony below. Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Congress Wins 64 Seats, BRS Bags 39 After Completion of Counting of Votes.

Telangana CM Swearing-In Ceremony Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)