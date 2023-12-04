After the completion of the counting of votes for Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, Congress won 64 seats, while Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) won 39 seats. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered win on 8 seats, and AIMIM managed to baged 7 seats. Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Congress Set to Form Government as it Crosses Majority Mark in State, Counting of Votes Underway.

Congress Wins 64 Seats in Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023

